ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) Duke Energy is reporting thousands of power outages in the Asheville area.
Reports of outages first game in around 9:46 Tuesday night. According to their website, 2,355 customers were without power as of 10:50 p.m.
Duke Energy said the outages are a result of damage to their transmission lines.
Restorations are estimated to be completed by 3-4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
To stay up to date on restorations, check out Duke Energy's website.
