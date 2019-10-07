Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Grammy winning duo Dan + Shay have announced dates for the first ever headlining area tour and will be stopping right here in the Upstate.
Dan + Shal The Arena Tour, will kick off on March 6 in Nashville will be stopping at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 14.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public starting today, October 7 at noon through October 10.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting this Friday, october 11 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the GSP International Airport Box Office at Bon Secours Wellness Arena or online at Ticketmaster.com.
For a full list of tour dates, click here.
In addition to tickets for the show, a limited number of VIP packages will be available to purchase.
The tour announcement comes just days after unveiling a brand new collaboration with Justin Bieber. Their song, 10,000 Hours, has already tallied more than 30 million streams globally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.