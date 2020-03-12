Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Grammy winning duo Dan + Shay announced on Twitter Thursday that their Greenville show will be postponed, along with the entire spring leg of their first-ever arena tour.
Their Greenville show had been set for March 14 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 14.
Bon Secours Wellness Arena said the Greenville concert will now take place on Thursday, Sept. 10.
The band said previously purchased tickets will be honored at all rescheduled dates.
Their arena tour will pick up again on July 30 in Oklahoma.
The upcoming Adam Sandler and Zac Brown Band shows in Greenville have also been postponed.
