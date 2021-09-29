GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Dancing With the Carolina Stars is returning in October, according to an announcement from the annual charity event.
According to the announcement, the competition will be held on October 23 after a year off in 2020. The competition is being held to benefit Senior Action, a non-profit that focuses on senior-citizen health and wellbeing.
FOX Carolina's own Cody Alcorn is set to emcee this year!
For a full list of the celebrity dancers, click here.
MORE NEWS: Beacon Drive-In closed in Spartanburg for cleaning, re-opens next week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.