EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Danfoss Power Solutions announced in a release that the company's facility in Easley is looking to add 20 new employees due to expanding production and increased customer demand.
Danfoss Power Solutions manufactures mobile hydraulic and electrification products, according to a release from the company. The company says that all positions will be direct hire with rates of pay beginning at $16.00 an hour.
The company says that it is seeking second and third shift assemblers. Danfoss says that requirements for the job include a high school diploma or GED, the ability to lift up to 40 pounds and a stable work history for the past three years.
The hiring event will be held on Wednesday, April 21 and will run from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at 1407 Pelzer Hwy.
Those not able to attend the event should send resumes to jobfair@htijobs.com.
