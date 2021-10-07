MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) – Strong storms caused life-threatening flash flooding in McDowell County early Thursday morning, according to McDowell Emergency Management.
Swift water crews, fire personnel and law enforcement conducted water rescues at impassable roads and flooded homes throughout the morning.
Between two and six inches of rain has already fallen and a flash flood warning remains in effect for McDowell County until 4:30 p.m.
Flash flooding is ongoing in numerous flooded roadways and some water rescues continue. Management asks that residents avoid all flooded roadways, obey all barricades and heed all guidance from local officials.
Residents are encouraged to stop travel this afternoon to allow emergency crews to handle ongoing flooding impacts. Moderate to heavy rain is expected through the afternoon.
Excessive runoff is still ongoing and significant rises are happening on area streams, including the upper Catawba River, the North Fork Catawba River and North Muddy Creek.
Emergency personnel across McDowell County have responded to 87 storm-related calls since midnight.
