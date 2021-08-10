Football generic

A football in a field.

 Pixabay

CENTRAL, SC (FOX Carolina)- DW Daniel's varsity football game against West Ashley High School has been canceled due to West Ashley being under COVID-19 protocols, according to a tweet from the team. 

The game was originally scheduled to be played on August 21, according to the tweet. 

The team said in a statement that they will be under protocol until August 16 which does not leave enough time for preparation. 

