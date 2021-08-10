CENTRAL, SC (FOX Carolina)- DW Daniel's varsity football game against West Ashley High School has been canceled due to West Ashley being under COVID-19 protocols, according to a tweet from the team.
Update on our August 21st game with Daniel High School— West Ashley H.S. Football (@WA_WildcatsFB) August 10, 2021
•
•
•
🟣⚫️ pic.twitter.com/c1rVJT2z0t
The game was originally scheduled to be played on August 21, according to the tweet.
The team said in a statement that they will be under protocol until August 16 which does not leave enough time for preparation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.