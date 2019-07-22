Daniel Goodlett reacts to guilty verdict in sister's murder case

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) When Daniel Goodlett lost his best friend, his life changed.
“We always had each other," he said.
He says Nicole Goodlett, his sister, is his best friend and she moved to Spartanburg County to be closer to him.
“She was a good person," he said.
Overtime, he says his sister became a little more withdrawn.
“The amount of phone calls that were being answered became fewer and fewer as that time got closer and closer to her disappearing," Goodlett said.“Unfortunately we weren’t just able to pickup on it in time. We just didn’t know.”
By March 2014, no one could find Nicole Goodlett, a mother of three children.
“You still had hope and holding onto that hope is what keeps you into the investigation, but at the same time you wake up every morning and you want it to go a certain direction and unfortunately for us it didn’t," Daniel Goodlett said.
In 2015, investigators found Goodlett's partially-burned skull behind a school in Berkley County.
“Her older son knows that she’s already gone and the younger daughters- the twins they’re comprehending that she’s gone," he said.
As part of a join investigaton, deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office along with the Berkley County Sheriff's Office arrested Jerald Howard, the father of Goodlet's twin girls. A jury recently convicted Howard of murder and for the desecration of her remains.
“When Jerald addressed us he didn’t ask for forgiveness, he said that he was still innocent- he didn’t do anything to Nicole," Daniel Goodlett said.“We’re not going to hold onto this. We’re not angry, we weren’t looking for revenge we were just looking for justice for Nicole.”
Even though her family misses her, they say justice is exactly what they got.
“She’s not going to be forgotten," Goodlett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.