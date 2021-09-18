ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — No. 2 Georgia has romped to another dominating win with a 40-13 blowout of South Carolina. JT Daniels returned to the lineup and threw for 303 yards with three touchdowns. The Bulldogs' fearsome defense nearly made it three straight games without allowing a TD, finally giving up its first of the season with just under 11 minutes remaining. The Bulldogs improve to 3-0 on the season in their first SEC game. South Carolina drops to 2-1 in its conference opener, though the Gamecocks could take a degree of satisfaction from Luke Doty's 36-yard TD pass to Josh Vann.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
