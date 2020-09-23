CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina native Darius Rucker, University of South Carolina Head Football Coach Will Muschamp and Clemson Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney are teaming up with Walmart to raise awareness and fight hunger across the state for Hunger Action Month.
Walmart representatives said they plan to visit three Feeding America member food banks serving South Carolina, located in Charleston, Columbia and the Clemson area, to present each with a $50,000 check.
Representatives said special videos from Rucker, Muschamp and Swinney will be premiered at each event to thank the food banks for their support in feeding people in their community.
Walmart representatives mentioned that the donations are part of a statewide effort to help people facing huger during the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
