SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina native, Darius Rucker has been made an official ambassador for the state in 2020, under a partnership with the Department of Parks, Reaction & Tourism.
“Darius Rucker is a home grown star with a genuine love of his state. His story and talent are attractions themselves. We are looking forward to working with him this year!” Duane Parish commented at the annual Governor's Conference on Tourism and Travel.
Because of this partnership, Rucker will attend several major tourism events around the state, including the RBC Heritage golf tournament on Hilton Head Island in April.
Readers can find out more about the partnership here.
