(FOX Carolina) -- Singer Darius Rucker says he's raised $2 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, according to a post on the singer's website.
The decade-long fundraising effort surpassed the $2 million mark following his annual “Darius & Friends” benefit concert and golf tournament.
The total just this year raised $425,000 this year.
“I was struck on that first visit by how St. Jude not only cares for their patients, but also their patients’ families,” said Rucker. “They believe that a financial burden is the last thing a family should face when their focus needs to be on helping a kid get better, and St. Jude makes sure that their patients never pay a dime. It’s an honor for us to be able to help them continue such an important mission.” Rucker pledged on his website.
The fundraising event has become an unofficial kickoff to CMA Fest over the years as fans descend on Music City for the week of festivities ahead.
