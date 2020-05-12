DARLINGTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Singer Darius Rucker will perform the national anthem before NASCAR’s return to racing at Darlington Speedway on Sunday.
Rucker, a South Carolina native, country singer, and former frontman of Hootie and the Blowfish, announced his involvement in a video NASCAR tweeted on Tuesday.
South Carolina's own @dariusrucker will be saluting the stars and stripes before @TooToughToTame this Sunday!— NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 12, 2020
Details: https://t.co/2uA1PHe52a pic.twitter.com/E5AaZDFCSX
The race will be broadcast at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on FOX Carolina.
MORE NEWS - Steak 'n Shake to permanently close 57 locations amid coronavirus pandemic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.