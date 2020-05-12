Darius Rucker
DARLINGTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Singer Darius Rucker will perform the national anthem before NASCAR’s return to racing at Darlington Speedway on Sunday.

Rucker, a South Carolina native, country singer, and former frontman of Hootie and the Blowfish, announced his involvement in a video NASCAR tweeted on Tuesday.

The race will be broadcast at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on FOX Carolina.

