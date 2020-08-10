DARLINGTON, SC (FOX Carolina) Some NASCAR fans will be able to see some of their favorite races in person at the Darlington Raceway in September.
The raceway announced Monday that the Southern 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race will take place September 5-6.
A limited, reduced number of fans will be permitted to be in attendance for the races that will be held on Sunday, September 6.
“The Southern 500 is a time-honored tradition in motorsports, so we look forward to creating new NASCAR Cup Series Playoff memories with fans returning to Darlington Raceway,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “After successfully hosting the sport’s return to competition in May, the track Too Tough To Tame will be ready to welcome fans back for a safe race experience.”
To ensure social distancing protocols are implemented, fans who've already purchased tickets to the Southern 500 will be reseated in new locations, as comparable as possible to original seats. New, lower ticket pricing will be applied.
The raceway will screen all guests prior to entering the facility, and fans will be required to wear face coverings and maintain six feet of social distancing throughout the venue.
Information on camping will be made available at a later date.
MORE NEWS:
President Trump retweets Trevor Lawrence, Lindsey Graham says he stands with the Clemson QB too
Greenville Triumph allowing fans at home games beginning Aug. 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.