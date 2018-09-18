GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - After postponing the 2017 concert in Greenville, Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band announced they will perform at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in December.
Seger is currently on his final tour, called the Travelin’ Man tour.
The Seger concert that was originally scheduled for October 2017 has been rescheduled for Dec. 20, 2018. All tickets sold for the originally scheduled show will be honored at the December concert.
Seger had to cancel several stops on his 2017 tour when he underwent emergency spinal surgery. Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet band announced in September that Seger is feeling great and ready to turn the page.
The final tour gets underway on November 24 in Kansas City, MO.
