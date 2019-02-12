GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina’s Office of Regulatory Staff has released an overview of the proposed Duke Energy rate hikes that may go into effect later this year, if approved.
The ORS said Duke is seeking a 12.1 percent increase for residential customers for a proposed net revenue increase of $168 million.
The current base facility charge per month for residential customers is $8.29. Duke is looking to raise that charge to $28, a 238 percent increase.
The ORS said the average residential customer would see a monthly bill increase of about $14.74 (from $117.34 per month to $132.48 per month) with the proposed price hike.
The ORS said night hearings will be scheduled in Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg to get customer feedback before the rate hike is approved. Dates for those hearings are as follows:
- 3/12 Spartanburg County Council Chambers 6:00 p.m.
366 N Church Street, Main Level, Suite 1000, Spartanburg, SC 29303
- 3/13 Anderson County Council Chambers 6:00 p.m.
101 S Main Street, Anderson, South Carolina 29624
- 3/14 Greenville County Council Chambers 6:00 p.m.
301 University Ridge, Suite 2400, Greenville, South Carolina 29601
Click here for more information about Duke’s current rates and click here to see the full ORS overview of the proposed rate hike.
