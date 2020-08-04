SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Ted Towe of Simpsonville continues his fight against the coronavirus, with the assistance of a ventilator at Greenville Memorial Hospital. He went to the emergency room on July 14, and was admitted that day. Unfortunately, he is not expected to make it.
His 21-year-old daughter, Hannah Towe, tells FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson that their family is yet hopeful for a miracle of complete healing.
"I think my dad would want me to share the God is still good even through the storms," said Hannah. “His organs are failing, his body’s shutting down but right during this difficult time we’re having to cling to our faith I know that Hod is able to heal him.”
Hanna is a nursing student, mentally speaking, seeing this fight for Ted's life happen isn't surprising.
Last week the Towe family was able to visit Ted in the hospital. However, the man they've come to know as a father, husband, protector wasn't who they saw again.
“It was overwhelming, and I hadn’t talked to him in over weeks; like with him being able to respond. Of course we go in there and we talk to him because we truly do believe that he can hear us.”
Although chances of life are slim, this is not the end. For this family and their faith, this could be a testimony in the making.
“I’m a couple months, I can sit back and watch this interview with my dad... and if that’s not the case; God is still good.”
The popular saying "It takes a villages" echoes and strengthens the Towe's faith.
“It seems like all of Simpsonville is praying with us for him, and, so we’re just holding on to that hope that maybe these doctors are wrong.”
If you would like to donate to this family, click here.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE - Fundraiser to be held for Upstate family battling COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.