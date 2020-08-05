(FOX Carolina) - The Upstate's support is crossing state lines for a little girl named Sophie Manning.
Over the summer, her mother, Hollie said she fell to the floor when the doctor called to say Sophie has Leukemia.
"She woke up, she got out of the bed and fell," Hollie Manning said. Manning said she saw Sophie had a tick bite that produced a bullseye rash.
We all know kids are resilient, but very few are tested the way Sophie is.
"I just knew from research it was Lyme, it could be Lyme."
However, after symptoms came back less than a week later, doctors looked more closerly at 3 year-old Sophie's bloodwork and found she had leukemia.
"I just hit the counter, I couldn't breathe," Manning said. Sophie fought inside of Virigina hospital room with an entire support team back in the Upstate. Hollie said she is orginally from the Upstate, Anderson and Simpsonville, while her husband is a former Greenville police officer. She said he served in South Carolina for close to three years.
"If you ask her what’s wrong with her she’ll just tell you she’s sick and the doctors are trying to make her better," Manning said.
Hollie hasn't walked in three weeks because of the chemotherapy side effects. Her mother is dreaming of the day where little Sophie can ride her bike again.
Manning said Sophie went through two blood transfusions and chemotherapy, but Sophie is improving drastically; with little to leukemia in her blood cells. Her mother said she still however will have to go through treatments for the next two years.
"Even in the darkest of times, I find light and her within her with her little smile," Manning said.
The proof of her strength is not only in Sophie's blood, but in her spirit.
I tell her every day she’s my hero, and that’s what she says to me now at night, “Mommy am I your hero?” and I say "you sure are baby you’re my biggest hero."'
You can help the family by donating here for a T-shirt fundraiser, or on GoFundMe.
