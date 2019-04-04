GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Together again after being apart for more than 32 years! A Greenville mother and daughter were separated when she was just two-years-old.
She spent most of her life searching for answers on where she came from. She had no idea if she'd ever get to meet her birth parents or if they were even still in the area, but Tuesday all of that changed when she knocked on a door.
Turns out her mother had been searching for her for just as long.
"Now I'm free, all that heaviness on my shoulders is gone because my baby's home now and I'm so happy,” said Mary Pasley.
For years, she wasn't sure it would happen. She always kept a photo around; it was taken three decades ago and that's what kept Pasley hoping, wishing that one day she'd see her daughter again.
"Oh I cried, she cried we hugged and hugged and hugged," Pasley said.
When her daughter, Lashawnda Burts, was two-years-old she was taken into state custody. She was then adopted into a loving home, but she said she always felt like a piece of her was missing.
"I battled with alcohol for a while trying to cover up the depression and the hurt and the pain that I felt all my life from not knowing who my real parents were,” Burts said.
In December, she stopped drinking and that's when she contacted DSS who sent back a name of someone she could contact. This week she said she found out it was a private investigator who was able to track down her mother in one hour.
Next thing she knew she found herself knocking on the door.
“She asked who I was and I told her ‘I'm your daughter’ and she almost had a heart attack she was so surprised,” Burts said.
The two said they now have a lot of catching up to do, but they're happy they'll be able to move forward together.
Pasley said it's the best blessing to not only have her daughter, but also two young grandchildren.
"She ain't leaving me no more,” Pasley said. “She's not leaving me no more. She’ll be here by my side.”
