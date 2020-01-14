COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Comedian Dave Chappelle will be performing in Columbia, SC later this month, Township Auditorium announced Tuesday.
The show will be on Jan. 29 at the venue on Taylor Street in downtown Columbia. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Seats range from $69.50 to $89.50. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m.
