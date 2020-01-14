Dave Chappelle Comedy Award

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018 file photo, Dave Chappelle speaks at the press conference for "A Star Is Born" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the TIFF Bell Lightbox in Toronto. Chappelle is the latest recipient of the Mark Twain prize for lifetime achievement in comedy, an honor being bestowed Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

 Evan Agostini

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Comedian Dave Chappelle will be performing in Columbia, SC later this month, Township Auditorium announced Tuesday.

The show will be on Jan. 29 at the venue on Taylor Street in downtown Columbia. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Seats range from $69.50 to $89.50. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m.

