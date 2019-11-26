ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Cellular Center on Tuesday announced that comedian Dave Chappelle will perform at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium in December.
The show will be on December 11.
According to the news release, Chappelle has performed more than 1,600 concerts worldwide in the past four years, and selling out many shows within minutes of their announcements.
Tickets are $69.50-$89.50 and will go on sale Wednesday, November 27 at 10 a.m. online and at the venue box office.
Get more information here.
The US Cellular Center said no cell phones will be allowed in the venue.
The venue asks people to leave phones in cars or at home.
"Anyone who brings an electronic device will be required to place it in a locked pouch. Everyone is subject to a pat down and wanding," according to the news release. "Anyone caught with a cell phone inside the venue will be immediately ejected. Electronic devices include cellphones, tablets, smart watches, and related items."
