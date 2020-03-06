GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Peace Center said Canadian musician David Foster has canceled his upcoming Greenville concert.
The venue said An Intimate Evening with David Foster: Hitman Tour, which was scheduled for Friday, March 27 at the Peace Center, was canceled because of a medical issue.
“It is with great sadness that I have to cancel my tour date in Greenville due to an unexpected medical procedure,” Foster said in a news release. “I’m well on the road to recovery but my doctors are insisting I spend the next several weeks recovering. I love touring and performing to my fans, so this is not an easy decision. However, we will do our best to reschedule the date in the future.”
Ticket buyers will automatically receive refunds based on their method of payment, the Peace Center said.
