Sheriff Lewis took a knee to pray with protesters after two men were arrested for trying to disrupt the march. Lewis says the two men were NOT apart of the group marching. Protest organizers helped to break things up.
Sheriff Lewis took a knee to pray with protesters after two men were arrested for trying to disrupt the march. Lewis says the two men were NOT apart of the group marching. Protest organizers helped to break things up.
The rally began at 4 p.m. followed by a march through downtown, beginning in Falls Park.
Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis and acting Chief of Police Howie Thompson participated in the march, walking alongside protesters in solidarity.
Organizers Bruce Wilson and Derrick Quarrels spoke directly with Sheriff Lewis and other law enforcement about the peaceful protest, and what would be next for Greenville.
Wilson spoke about the idea of a round table with government officials, law enforcement, and members of the community coming together to enact change.
Organizers marched to the west end of Greenville toward Fluor Field until instigators started a disruption within the crowd. Protest organizers broke up the disruption, when police officers swarmed the area.
Sheriff Lewis spoke to media after the incident, saying that the disruption was caused by two men who were not apart of the march:
The two men who caused the disruption were arrested, Lewis says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.