GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) A second round of rallies were scheduled Sunday to honor the life of George Floyd, a man killed while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Upstate Black Lives Matter Greenville, Paul Guy, and other organizers in surrounding areas, are hosting the events in downtown Greenville.
The rally began at 4 p.m. followed by a march through downtown, beginning in Falls Park.
SUPPORT FROM LAW ENFORCEMENT
Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis and acting Chief of Police Howie Thompson participated in the march, walking alongside protesters in solidarity.
Organizers Bruce Wilson and Derrick Quarrels spoke directly with Sheriff Lewis and other law enforcement about the peaceful protest, and what would be next for Greenville.
Wilson spoke about the idea of a round table with government officials, law enforcement, and members of the community coming together to enact change.
INSTIGATORS CAUSE BRIEF DISRUPTION
Organizers marched to the west end of Greenville toward Fluor Field until instigators started a disruption within the crowd. Protest organizers broke up the disruption, when police officers swarmed the area.
Sheriff Lewis spoke to media after the incident, saying that the disruption was caused by two men who were not apart of the march:
The two men who caused the disruption were arrested, Lewis says.
Lewis then prayed with the protesters, who he praised for remaining peaceful throughout the disruption.
Organizers continued to march back through downtown toward Falls Park and dispersed for the day shortly before 8:30 p.m.
LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONDS TO MAIN STREET
Organizers say that a group of protesters stayed behind in downtown Greenville after the march.
Local activist Traci Fant said that it was determined that these protesters were not apart of the original group and are from somewhere else.
Fant and other organizers disavowed the second group, and arrived to try and get the agitators to go home.
