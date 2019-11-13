Jesse Osborne waits for a hearing to start in the Anderson County Courthouse in Anderson, S.C., Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Osborne pleaded guilty to two counts of murder for shooting his father in their home and a 6-year-old student outside at recess at Townville Elementary School in Sept. 2016 when Osborne was 14 years old. A prosecutor said he will ask for a life sentence without parole when Osborne is sentenced later. (Ken Ruinard/The Independent-Mail via AP)