GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The trial for suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis got underway on Monday, with opening statements and testimony from three witnesses
Jury selection began Monday morning. Shortly after 2 p.m., a bailiff confirmed a jury had been seated.
After the late lunch break, the judge issued instructions to the jury.
"The defendant has pleaded not guilty, so state has burden of proving each indictment beyond reasonable doubt," the judge told jurors. "It’s your duty to determine if the state has met that burden."
Just before 4 p.m., the solicitor's office began delivering opening statements.
Lewis is facing 13 charges. The county says the charges stem from an investigation into an inappropriate relationship that Lewis began with an assistant shortly after taking office in 2017.
Much of the solicitor's opening statement detailed the sheriff's relationship with that former assistant, Savanah Nabors, including their trip to Charlotte, NC.
The solicitor told the jurors, "you will be shocked" by what happened in phone calls between Lewis and Nabors.
“What do you do when the most powerful man in Greenville does something wrong,” the solicitor asked the jury. The answer was take it to trial and put the matter in the juror’s hands. “Hold the sheriff accountable, because he didn’t,” the solicitor added.
Lewis' attorney, Rauch Wise, countered by arguing the case was only concerning a moral error, not a criminal one.
“What you have in this case is an affair," Wise said. "That’s all they have to prove any misconduct in office. If Will Lewis never had an affair, would he indicted?”
Wise argued that the evidence in the case is all connected to the affair and, if looked at separately, will not be indicative of misconduct.
“We don’t indict people for moral failings," Wise said. "We indict people who did something criminally wrong.”
Next, the state called their first witness: Elizabeth Sullivan, an administrative assistant at the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Sullivan testified that she has worked for the GCSO for more than 20 years under four different sheriffs.
Sullivan testified that Nabors’ position did not exist before she was hired.
Nabors’ starting salary was $62,000, compared to the roughly $30,000 that a new deputy would have received, Sullivan testified.
During cross-examination, Sullivan added that many employees received raises after Lewis took office. Questions about raises and pay were a recurring theme throughout Monday afternoon's testimony.
Jackie Cooper, an administrative coordinator who has worked for the sheriff’s office for 30 years, took the stand next. She testified that she had never been invited to out-of-state events or activities during the course of her career.
The third witness to take the stand Thursday was a master deputy with the sheriff's office, who was on the bomb squad when Lewis took office.
She testified that at a meeting with SWAT and bomb squad team members, Lewis introduced Nabors as his personal assistant and advised deputies that they may be getting emails and calls from Nabors on his behalf.
The judge called for an end to the first day of testimony around 5:45 p.m.
PRIOR MOTIONS
Last week, Lewis' defense team argued to have certain testimony excluded from the trial. They argued that charges levied against Lewis by Nabors should be excluded from trial because those events happened in Charlotte, NC, outside of Greenville County's jurisdiction. Prosecutors say regardless of where the alleged crimes were committed, his conduct violated the trust of the public in Greenville.
Last Thursday, a judge denied motions to exclude that testimony.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Judge denies motions to exclude testimony ahead of suspended sheriff Will Lewis' scheduled trial
State, Greenville Co. paid out nearly $200K to settle sexual harassment lawsuit against former sheriff, documents reveal
Judge approves motions to quash 2 counts against suspended sheriff Will Lewis, upholds all other counts in indictments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.