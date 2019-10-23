Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, the state is expected to call its final witnesses to the stand in the case against suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis.
Day 3 of the trial will begin this morning around 9:30 a.m. This following a day that included emotional testimony from Lewis' former assistant Savanah Nabors.
Nabors spent four hours on the stand Tuesday. During her testimony, Nabors outlined the alleged extra-marital affair Lewis is accused of using taxpayer funds to to pay for. She also described how Lewis allegedly assaulted her in her hotel room on that trip.
Lewis has maintained that their relationship was completely consensual.
After the state rests their case, the defense will begin calling witnesses in the case.
We'll have a crew in the newsroom and update throughout the day.
Recap of day 2: Savanah Nabors takes the stand in day 2 of Will Lewis' trial, solicitor hopeful to wrap up Wednesday
