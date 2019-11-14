ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Townville school shooter Jesse Osborne’s defense attorneys called witnesses Thursday as Osborne’s sentencing hearing entered its third day.
GRANDFATHER TESTIFIES
Tommy Osborne, Jesse’s grandfather, was the first to testify.
Tommy spoke about his son, Jeff, who Osborne killed before driving to Townville elementary in September 2016 and opening fire at the school.
Tommy spoke about Jeff operating a chicken farm and how that impacted both Jeff and Jesse.
Tommy said Jeff would start drinking after he tended to chickens in the morning and could get mean. Mean enough for Tommy to carry a gun when he was around his son.
Tommy also spoke about Jesse getting expelled from school after taking a machete to school, the boy’s lack of friends, his lack of contact with people his own age, the boy being stuck at home all the time, and how he began home-schooling via online classes.
Tommy testified that he felt Jesse’s home conditions had a negative impact on the boy.
Tommy testified that Jesse just wasn’t the same type child after he got expelled from school. He became more withdrawn and his demeanor changed.
Tommy also stated that if Jesse ever gets out of prison, he will be cared for by the family.
“There will be money, land and a good Christian couple to take care of him," Tommy Osborne said. "Teach him how to buy groceries, drive a car, whatever he needs,” Tommy Osborne said.
“If he does get out, he wants to be a preacher,” the grandfather testified. “He can save lives.”
PSYCHIATRIST FOR THE DEFENSE
Dr. Donna Schwartz Maddox was next to testify. She said she had interviewed Osborne many times and closely examined the boy's home life prior to the killings.
Maddox testified that Osborne's family was a broken one.
"This family is broken," she said. "They are broken from the top to the bottom. They were broken before this crime happened and they are even more broken now."
Maddox also testified that there was domestic violence in the home at the hands of Jeff. She said one problem was that the rest of the family, who didn't live in the home, was that they only got a partial view of what went on within the home.
Maddox argued that in addition to being abused by his father at home, Jesse was also "abused at school" at the hands of bullies.
Maddox said Osborne did not initially think he would face adult-level punishment for the killings and held that belief for a long time.
Maddox argued that she disagreed with other doctors' diagnoses of conduct disorder. She believes most of Osborne's symptoms stem from the trauma he experienced in his life.
Maddox also stated she was optimistic that Osborne would respond well to treatment and could be rehabilitated. On Wednesday, the prosecution's psychiatric experts stated they were not optimistic that Osborne could be rehabilitated.
