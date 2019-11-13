ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – 17-year-old Jesse Osborne was back in court Wednesday as the hearing to determine if he will spend the rest of his life in prison entered its second day.
Psychologists were the first to take the stand to help paint a picture of Osborne's mental status.
Forensic psychiatrist Ernest Martin testified that he treated Osborne at Greenville County Juvenile Detention Center. Treated Osborne with medication for depression, insomnia, and hallucinations.
Martin said he noticed psychological improvements during this treatment of Osborne.
Martin also spoke about how youths’ minds develop and how executive functions are still forming during adolescence.
Martin said he believed that, if treatment were given to Osborne, he could be rehabilitated.
On cross, Martin admitted, however, that Osborne was “probably” the only school shooter he had ever treated.
Next, the state called clinical neuropsychologist Dr. Mark Wagner who has preciously testified that he does not feel treatment for Osborne would be successful.
Wagner said he believed Osborne suffered from adolescent-onset conduct disorder and malingering.
After several jail phone recordings were played in court between Osborne and family members, Wagner
testified that he was “impressed by the recurring theme of pathologic lying.”
Wagner added, “There is a recurring theme of diverting responsibility" in the audio recordings.
EARLIER TESTIMONY
The sentencing hearing began Tuesday, with much of the testimony focusing on reconstructing the teen’s planning of the September 2016 shooting at Townville Elementary.
Experts detailed Osborne’s photos, videos, and social media accounts to show how fixated he was on the shooting and how much thought he put into planning it for up to six days before he executed the attack.
New evidence was also introduced, including new social media tracking information which revealed Osborne was live on Skype during the shooting. Messages from a person watching said Jesse and other kids could be heard screaming on the live feed.
New cell-phone file extraction methods also revealed new video files that Osborne had attempted to delete from his phone, including sequences of the boy firing guns and one clip of him saying he needed to fix his hair before the shooting.
Osborne faces between 30 years to life without parole behind bars.
PREVIOUSLY - Day 1: New video revealed as sentencing begins for Townville shooter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.