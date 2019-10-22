Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Day two of the trial for suspended Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis will begin Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m.
On Monday, jury selection took place along with opening statements from both the prosecutors and Lewis' defense team.
Three witnesses took the stand on Monday for prosecutors.
Lewis is charged with misconduct in office related to a trip to Charlotte where it's alleged he used taxpayer funds to pay for part of an extra-marital affair he's alleged to have with his then-assistant Savanah Nabors.
We'll of course have crews covering the case all week long in the court room.
Stay with FOX Carolina for more updates.
