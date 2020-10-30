COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison are meeting for their second and final debate in a Senate matchup that has shattered fundraising records and commanded national attention.
The two meet in Columbia on Friday night, just four days before Tuesday's general election. More than a million ballots have been cast so far in South Carolina, breaking 2016 records.
Some polls show the race as a neck-and-neck contest. A fundraising powerhouse, Harrison has amassed a record-setting war chest of more than $100 million. Graham has raked in cash of his own, raising about $67 million.
