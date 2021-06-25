LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Daytime Emmys turned into a love letter to Alex Trebek as the program honored the beloved “Jeopardy!” host and his show seven months after his death. Trebek won as game show host and the quiz show won best game show honors on Friday night. Trebek also was remembered in a special tribute segment, along with Regis Philbin and Larry King. Among those sharing memories of Trebek were U.S. first lady Jill Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trebek's son and daughter accepted his trophy. Trebek died of pancreatic cancer in November at age 80.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
