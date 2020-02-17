Daytona Beach, FL (FOX Carolina) — NASCAR will try to complete the Daytona 500 today after the race was stopped by rain after 20 laps yesterday.
The first delay lasted 50 minutes and came moments after the presidential motorcade completed a ceremonial parade lap around the 2 1/2-mile track. The second stoppage was prompted by heavier rain, further soaking a racing surface that takes hours to dry.
This will be the second time in 62 years that the Daytona 500 will finish on a Monday.
The race will resume Monday at 4 p.m. and can be watched right here on FOX Carolina.
