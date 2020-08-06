Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Parents in Greenville County still have time to apply for free internet hot spots made possible by a grant through the Federal CARES Act.
The South Carolina Legislature appropriated a portion of Federal CARES Act money to provide 100,000 students with free internet access through December 31, 2020.
To be eligible for this offer, which involves an expenditure of federal funds, the household must meet all of the following:
- Have at least one PreK-12th grade student in the household attending Greenville County Schools;
- Household does not currently have internet service;
- Family income must be equal to or less than the amount listed in the chart below, based on household size;
- Need internet for educational purposes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;
- If assistance is needed, please contact the GCS Service Center at 355-3100 and a representative will assist you in completing the form remotely.
Families that meet the requirements can apply for the free internet access here.
While the application period has been extended past the original August 3 deadline, it's important to note that orders placed after that date may not be fulfilled before the start of school.
