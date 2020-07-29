Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today is the deadline for parents in Spartanburg School District One to enroll their children in the Online Academy being offered by the district.
The application to apply must be submitted by no later than 5 p.m. July 29.
Any student not enrolled in the Online Academy will be enrolled into the hybrid model.
District 1's hybrid model would see an A/B schedule. Under this schedule, Group A is in-person on Mondays and Thursdays, while Group B is in-person Tuesdays and Fridays. Meanwhile, employees receive professional development, conduct lesson planning, provide remediation, and other business on Wednesdays, and all students get a virtual learning as well on Wednesdays.
The Online Academy differs from virtual learning that corresponds with in-person models. Here, students would participate in a combination of live and recorded sessions. Students must remain in the Academy for one semester before possibly re-entering in-person learning, which will be reviewed in December. Instruction will include the four core instructional courses for a student's grade level, and students with a 504 plan or an IEP will receive services within the instruction through coordination with their service team.
The application to apply can be found here.
For more on all the Spartanburg School District's back-to-school plans, click here.
