COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery said the deadline to claim winnings from lottery tickets sold amid the pandemic has been extended due to the Claims Center's closure earlier this year.
Lottery officials encourage anyone with lottery tickets lying around to check and see if any are winners.
The deadline to collect winnings from scratch-off tickets with expiration dates between March 17, 2020 and August 31, 2020 can now be redeemed until Monday, August 31, 2020.
TMore than 40 instant games impacted, visit https://www.sceducationlottery.com/games/ClaimDeadlineExtended.
