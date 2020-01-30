Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, January 30, is the deadline to register to vote if you are planning on voting in February's democratic primary.
If you haven't registered yet, forms can be downloaded here. You can also check to see if your voter registration is current on the website.
The first in the south presidential primary is open in South Carolina, meaning you don't have to be registered as a democrat to vote in it.
People who are 17 can vote in the primary as long as they will be 18 by the November 3 Election Day.
South Carolina has chosen not to hold a republican presidential primary as President Trump runs for reelection.
