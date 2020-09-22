Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Elections are six weeks away and the South Carolina Election Commission wants to make sure everyone is ready to vote.
This year’s election is November 3rd and deadlines are quickly approaching.
If you’re already registered to vote, make sure your information is up-to-date as soon as possible. Otherwise you can register online at scvotes.gov. Complete a voter registration form to be returned to your county voter registration office by fax, mail or email. You can also register in person; Check your local office for specific hours.
The last day to register online to vote is October 4. In-person registration ends October 2. After you’re registered, you can request a ballot by mail until October 30. You can also vote absentee in-person at the elections office. There will be four satellite campuses for absentee voting October 12-30 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Greenville County Elections Director Conway Belangia says the Election Commission is preparing for November 3, working to make the polls a safe space to cast your ballot.
“Where we normally have a line with 5-6 people, now it’s stretched out. Our lines will look tremendously longer but not really. They’re just socially distanced,” said Conway Belangia, Greenville Co Election Commission Director.
If you’ve moved to a different county, you must register there by the deadline to vote. If you've moved within your county or changed your name, it’s best to update your information before November 3.
More news: City of Greer launches Dine on Trade, beginning in October
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.