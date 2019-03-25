LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The case involving an Upstate woman charged in connection to a deadly 2018 crash was declared a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a verdict on Friday, an official with the solicitor's office confirmed Saturday.
Pamela Tackett was driving on I-385 in March of 2018 when her vehicle veered off the side of the roadway, ultimately striking two men who were working in the median.
The crash happened near mile marker 19, just south of Fountain Inn.
Troopers said Tackett's vehicle ran off the left side of the interstate, hit the cable barrier and then hit an occupied truck in the median before running over the two men working in the median.
28-year-old Zacheriah Ivey and 23-year-old John Howell were both seriously injured and taken to the hospital.
Ivey, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries days after the accident.
Tackett was arrested and charged with two counts of felony driving under the influence after the crash.
Neither Tackett nor the juvenile riding in the car with her were hurt.
An official with the solicitor's office said that Tackett's case was ruled a mistrial after a jury deadlocked on Friday, March 23.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Judge sets bond at 97K for Upstate woman after 1 pedestrian injured, other killed in collision
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.