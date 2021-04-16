SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- Officials say a teenager was killed in a deadly hit and run incident in Spartanburg Friday morning.
The Spartanburg Coroner's Office say Elijah Major, 18, was hit near the Spartanburg Co. skating rink.
Major had just started working at the Holiday Inn Express says Major's co-worker Shane Carlisle.
Carlisle says Major would have graduated in May and had a full scholarship to Wooster College.
He attended Mundy's Mill High School in Jonesboro, Ga. where he was finishing classes virtually.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are looking for information involving the car, a black or dark color Nissan Sentra, that hit Major.
If anyone has information involving this deadly hit and run call 864-241-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESSC (274-6372).
