GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One week a year, we take the time to show appreciation to our teachers for their dedication and commitment to educate the next generation.
This past year, teachers have had to get creative when it comes to teaching students. From video conferencing websites to phone calls, teachers continued to educate children across the country and right here in the Upstate.
So, to show their appreciation and support this Teacher Appreciation Week--May 3 - May 7-- various restaurants and businesses are offering deals for teachers.
Links for deals for teachers:
The Healing Place of The Carolinas - This Holistic Wellness Center is offering a 30 minute massage for only $35. Teachers can also upgrade the massage for only $20. Teachers can also book a 60 minute session for $55. Learn more on their Facebook page at the link.
Chick-fil-A 2801 Wade Hampton Blvd - According to their Facebook page, on May 4 teachers, administrators, and school staff can get a free chicken biscuit or a four count chick-n-minis before 10:30 a.m. and after 10:30 a.m. a free chicken sandwich or eight count nugget.
- Cherrydale Point (1544 Poinsett Highway)
- Travelers Rest (22 Benton Road)
On May 4, Local teachers, school staff, bus drivers, and administrators can receive a free Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich or eight count nugget with valid school ID in the drive thru.
- Simpsonville (659 Fairview Road)
- Mauldin (134 W. Butler Road)
- On May 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., teachers, administrators, and educators, can get a FREE Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwich in the drive thru with a valid ID.
- Powdersville (3420 Highway 153)
- On May 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., teachers can get a FREE Chick-Fil-A sandwich or eight count nugget entrée with valid ID.
Marble Slab and Great American Cookies - Marble Slab and Great American Cookies is offering teachers $1 off of cookie cards from May 2 to May 6.
PDQ - Teachers will receive $1 off every box lunch with the purchase of 10 or more.
NOTE: Deals may vary by specific location. Contact your local restaurant or store location to confirm participation.
