BOONE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found near an overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to the National Park Service.
NPS says law enforcement rangers responded to the scene and located a dead man at 1:19 p.m., below Yadkin Valley Overlook at milepost 289.8.
They say the cause of death is unknown, and an investigation is underway led by NPS Investigative Services Branch with assistance from NC State Bureau of Investigation.
There is no further details available at this time.
