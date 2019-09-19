Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning, deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a death investigation is underway for a home off West Wilburn Street.
Deputies say the call for a gunshot victim came in around 4:30 a.m. after a resident was shot at least one time following a home invasion.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene they discovered the adult male victim who was pronounced dead on the scene.
Deputies say the alleged suspect was taken into custody a short distance from the home.
