GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation after an adult male was shot at a business along W. Parker Road, deputies say.
The call came in around 10:40 p.m.
The victim was pronounced at the scene.
Deputies say preliminary investigation reveals the suspects as two Hispanic males.
Deputies ask for anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
