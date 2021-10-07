GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they are conducting a death investigation after a person was found dead in the parking lot of La Barrita Sport Bar.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to W. Blue Ridge Drive at around 10:15 p.m. regarding an altercation. Deputies say when they arrived on scene they discovered a man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Deputies say the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
There is currently no suspect information at this time and updates will be provided once they are made available, says deputies.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office also responded to the scene.
