Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Greenville County are conducting a death investigation after two men were found with gunshot wounds between apartment buildings on Cedar Land Road.
According to the sheriff's office, a call was made to 911 around 4:40 a.m. regarding a gunshot victim found outside at Hawks Landing Apartments.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they found two males, both suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Investigators say the case is still under preliminary investigation. We'll update as details become available.
