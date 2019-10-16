Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Greenville County were called to a residence off Edgemont Avenue and Blue Ridge Highway Wednesday morning.
Right now we don't have many details of the investigation. We've been told a death investigation is underway at the home.
The coroner's office confirmed they were en route to the scene.
We've reached out to the sheriff's office and have a crew on the way. We'll update when more information becomes available.
