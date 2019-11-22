Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday, the coroner's office confirmed they were investigating a death with the sheriff's office following a shooting in Spartanburg County.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger says his office is investigating the death of 57-year-old Daniel Lee Brown of Robin Circle in Spartanburg. Clevenger says the shooting occurred at the victim's home.
We're told Brown was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for treatment and died around 4:32 a.m.
We've reached out to the sheriff's office to get more details. We'll update as they become available.
