Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sunday evening, deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and the coroner's office were on scene of a death investigation along Crest Lane in Greenville.
According to coroner Jeff Fowler, his office arrived on scene around 6:30 p.m. where one person was found dead.
Right now we don't have a lot of details, but Fowler confirms that the death appears suspicious.
Deputies and the coroner's office are continuing to investigate.
We'll update as more information comes in.
More news: Search for two missing hikers in Greenville County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.