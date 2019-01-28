Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they are currently conducting a death investigation with the assistance of the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
On Monday morning, according to deputies, utility workers found a body in the road at Lakeside Road near Stables Road in Greenville County.
Right now details are limited as the investigation is in its early stages.
Deputies say right now the cause of death has yet to be determined by the sheriff's office and the coroner's office.
We'll update with more information when it becomes available.
